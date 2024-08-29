Wooden Kitchen Wall Cabinet with Glass Door White

This elegant wooden wall cabinet in antique look will give you ample added storage space in the kitchen and will help to keep things organised. The cabinet has two drawers and two shelves, allowing you to easily store cereal, spices, snack foods, canned goods and more. It is equipped with 2 glass doors and 2 drawers that open easily, so you can quickly get the things you need. The hooks and pegs can be used for mugs or towels. Made of high quality wood, this cabinet is built to withstand a humid environment. The white paint finish makes it easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: White . Material: MDF & pine wood (frame) + iron (handle & hook) + glass . Overall size: 59 x 22.5 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Drawer size: 21.5 x 18.5 x 12 cm (L x W x H) . Peg diameter: 2 cm . Max. load capacity (total): 15 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 5 kg