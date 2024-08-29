Oven Cabinet High Gloss White 60x46x81.5 cm Engineered Wood

This oven cabinet, with its simple design, optimises your kitchen space and provides ample storage space for your personal belongings! The storage cabinet is durable and functional, keeping your kitchen more organised. The cabinet has one shelf, which is designed to place the oven. Additionally, this cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The worktop is not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 60 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here