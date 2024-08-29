Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet 106x55x64 cm Solid Wood Douglas

Create an outdoor kitchen with this wooden outdoor kitchen cabinet according to your wishes and enjoy convenience in the garden. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Ample storage space: The outdoor kitchen cupboard offers sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen supplies. Modular design: This garden kitchen cabinet is part of outdoor kitchen units. You can combine it with other models to create a spacious outdoor kitchen based on your preferences and available space! Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 106 x 55 x 64 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here