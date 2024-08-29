Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet White 106x55x92 cm Solid Wood Pine

Create an outdoor kitchen with this wooden outdoor kitchen cabinet according to your wishes and enjoy convenience in the garden. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The outdoor kitchen cupboard offers sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen supplies. Modular design: This garden kitchen cabinet is part of outdoor kitchen units. You can combine it with other models to create a spacious outdoor kitchen based on your preferences and available space! Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 106 x 55 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here