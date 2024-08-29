Marketplace.
Hanging Corner Cabinet Brown Oak 57x57x60 cm Engineered Wood

This hanging corner cabinet optimises your kitchen space, providing ample storage space for your personal belongings! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the kitchen cabinet is easy to clean. Ample storage space: The cabinet has two shelves, offering sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. Practical door: Keep your space clutter-free by hiding small essentials behind the doors of this kitchen unit. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 57 x 57 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg

