Oven Cabinet Smoked Oak 60x46x81.5 cm Engineered Wood

Create a distinctive space to store your oven with this classic oven cabinet! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Large capacity: Featuring a large compartment, the oven housing unit is ideal to place your oven and microwave. Space-saving design: Thanks to its compact size, this oven unit takes very little space. So you can also set up a cosy corner in a small kitchen. Adjustable feet: The feet of this kitchen oven unit can be adjusted in height to suit your kitchen layout. Easy-to-clean surface: The oven cupboard is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. The worktop is not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here