File Cabinet Grey Sonoma 60x32x77.5 cm Engineered Wood

This file cabinet, featuring a simple yet stylish design, will be a great choice for keeping your files and other office supplies well organised. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Practical design: This filing cabinet comes with a door panel to keep your items clean. Ample storage space: This office cabinet features shelves with ample space for storing your files and other office supplies. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 32 x 77.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

