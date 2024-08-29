File Cabinet Anthracite and Red 90x40x200 cm Steel

This extra high file cabinet, featuring a simple yet stylish design, will be a great choice for keeping your files and other office supplies well organised. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Made of powder-coated steel, the filing cabinet is also easy to clean and maintain. Adjustable shelves: The storage cupboard features 4 adjustable shelves, allowing you to neatly sort your files into different categories. Ample storage space: This office cabinet provides ample space for storing your files and other office supplies. Lockable system: This lockable design guarantees that files and essential documents are safe. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Anthracite and red . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 200 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity per shelf: 30 kg . Features 4 adjustable shelves . Lockable doors with 2 keys . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here