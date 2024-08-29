Filing Cabinet White 46x62x72.5 cm Steel

This filing cabinet, with a modern design, is ideal for file storage. This office cabinet is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. With 2 drawers and 1 lock, this file cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories and keep files safe. Each drawer is equipped with 1 removable hanging bar, which can be freely combined to store legal size and A4 hanging file folder. Drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners ensure smooth opening and closing, even under increased load, these drawers can be fully extended. The file cabinet will suit any office decor thanks to its iconic design. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 46 x 62 x 72.5 cm (W x D x H) . With a lock . 2 drawers with 3 sections ballbearing runners . Drawers can be fully extended . Compatible file size: A4, legal . Loading capacity per drawer: 45 kg . Total loading capacity: 90 kg . Assembly required: Yes