Sideboard Grey Sonoma 70x41x75 cm Engineered Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This sideboard, featuring a minimalist design, is meant to be a practical as well as an exceptionally decorative addition to your home. With 4 doors, the side cabinet provides ample storage space for books, multimedia appliances and other items. The sturdy tabletop is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, and potted plants. Additionally, the storage cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 70 x 41 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

This sideboard, featuring a minimalist design, is meant to be a practical as well as an exceptionally decorative addition to your home. With 4 doors, the side cabinet provides ample storage space for books, multimedia appliances and other items. The sturdy tabletop is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, and potted plants. Additionally, the storage cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 70 x 41 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.