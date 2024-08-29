Sideboard with LED Lights Concrete Grey 283x37x67 cm

Decorate your room with this modern sideboard with LED lights, it easily blends with furniture in any style at your house. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. RGB LED lights: The buffet is equipped with vibrant RGB LED lights. With various customisable menus, you can effortlessly change the colour of the lights and even set them to adjust automatically. These LED lights not only enhance the contemporary look of the sideboard cabinet but also add to its trendy appeal. Ample storage space: The storage cabinet offers plenty of space to keep your everyday items neatly arranged and easily accessible. Displaying function: The sturdy top of the hallway cabinet is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Practical doors: Keep your essentials free from dust by hiding them behind the doors of the side cabinet. Good to know:The product has a USB connector that requires a certified 5V USB power source (not included). Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Overall dimensions: 283 x 37 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Sideboard: 60.5 x 37 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . 2 x Sideboard: 81 x 37 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here