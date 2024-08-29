Marketplace.
Sideboard with 4 Drawers 60x30.5x71 cm Brown Oak
This sideboard with 4 drawers has ample storage space for your personal belongings. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The cabinet has 4 smooth-running drawers with handles, which provide ample storage space for your personal belongings and will help keep your room tidy. Sturdy top: You can also display things such as photos, books and potted plants on top of the sideboard cabinet. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 60 x 30.5 x 71 cm (L x W x H) . Drawer dimensions: 56.8 x 26.3 x 16.7 cm (W x D x H) . 4 smooth running drawers with handles . Max. load capacity (total): 50 kg . Max. load capacity (top): 15 kg . Max. load capacity per drawer: 8 kg . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

