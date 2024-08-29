Sideboard White 60x34x75 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wooden sideboard brings a touch of elegance and a classy appearance to your living area. This side cabinet is made of solid pinewood that ensures its durability and stability. The drawer cabinet provides ample storage space for books, multimedia appliances, and other items. The sturdy top is also ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 60 x 34 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

This wooden sideboard brings a touch of elegance and a classy appearance to your living area. This side cabinet is made of solid pinewood that ensures its durability and stability. The drawer cabinet provides ample storage space for books, multimedia appliances, and other items. The sturdy top is also ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 60 x 34 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.