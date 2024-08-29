Sideboards 2 pcs Sonoma Oak 79x38x80 cm Engineered Wood

These sturdy sideboards are designed to be a focal point of your room with a trendy yet practical design. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the storage cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Ample storage space: This sideboard offers handy storage space for keeping your magazines, books, remote controls and other small items well-organised and within reach. Wide application: This sideboard's top provides more space for placing items, suitable for mobile phones, books, lamps, etc. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (not provided). Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 79 x 38 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (each): 70 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Sideboard