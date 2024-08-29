Shoe Cabinet 110x35x53 cm Solid Rough Wood Mango

With this shoe cabinet, you can store your shoes effectively and also add practical decor to your home. Robust and stable material: Solid mango wood, a robust tropical hardwood, is highly favoured for furniture making for its exceptional durability and strength. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Ample storage space: This shoe cupboard offers ample space with compartments with door, allowing you to keep your shoes well organised. Practical handle: The shoe stand comes with handles that make it easy to open and close the cabinet while adding extra beauty. Iron feet: The iron feet add a calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid rough mango wood with a natural finish, iron . Dimensions: 110 x 35 x 53 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes