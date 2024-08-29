Shoe Cabinet Sonoma Oak 70x36x60 cm Engineered Wood

Keep your shoes away from dust and cluttering to create a tidy environment with this elegant shoe cabinet! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the shoe rack is easy to clean. Ample storage space: The shoe storage has 1 drawer and 2 open compartments, providing ample storage space for keeping your shoes and other items well organised. Sturdy top: The top of the shoe cupboard is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Metal legs: The metal legs add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 70 x 36 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here