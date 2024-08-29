Wall Cabinets 2 pcs White 60x30x35 cm Solid Pinewood

These wall cabinets are meant to be a decorative and practical extension to your decor. You can also use them as a TV cabinet. These hanging cabinets are made of solid pinewood, ensuring sturdiness, durability and long-lasting service. The wall units serve as the ideal place to put items such as books, collectables, ornaments, and more. It transforms an empty wall into a design feature. Additionally, the floating cabinets are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall cabinet