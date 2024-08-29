Marketplace.
Sideboard High Gloss White 80x30x106 cm Engineered Wood

Sideboard High Gloss White 80x30x106 cm Engineered Wood

Sideboard High Gloss White 80x30x106 cm Engineered Wood
In addition to the practicability, this classic sideboard brings a touch of elegance to your living area. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This side cabinet boasts compartments to allow you to neatly organize your different items, such as books. Sturdy top: The top of this book cabinet is also ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 85 x 35 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

