Sideboard High Gloss White 80x30x106 cm Engineered Wood

In addition to the practicability, this classic sideboard brings a touch of elegance to your living area. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This side cabinet boasts compartments to allow you to neatly organize your different items, such as books. Sturdy top: The top of this book cabinet is also ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 85 x 35 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here