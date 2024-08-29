Shoe Cabinet Brown Oak 70x36x60 cm Engineered Wood

Keep your shoes away from dust and cluttering to create a tidy environment with this elegant shoe cabinet! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This hall cabinet has 2 compartments, providing ample storage space for keeping all types of shoes. You can also store small items in the drawer. Stable cabinet top: The top of this shoe stand is suitable for placing your favourite decorative items such as vases, potted plants, etc. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Dimensions: 70 x 36 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here