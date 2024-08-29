Shoe Bench Grey Sonoma 102x35x55 cm Engineered Wood

Store your shoes with this stylish and practical shoe bench. It is a perfect choice to keep your shoes organised. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The shoe bench has 2 drawers and 4 shelves, providing ample space for your shoes and other small items. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the shoe cabinet allows you to sit comfortably while taking your shoes off or putting them on. Iron feet: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 102 x 35 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here