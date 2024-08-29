Marketplace.
Shoe Bench Grey Sonoma 102x35x55 cm Engineered Wood

Shoe Bench Grey Sonoma 102x35x55 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.99

£65.99/each

Shoe Bench Grey Sonoma 102x35x55 cm Engineered Wood
Store your shoes with this stylish and practical shoe bench. It is a perfect choice to keep your shoes organised. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The shoe bench has 2 drawers and 4 shelves, providing ample space for your shoes and other small items. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the shoe cabinet allows you to sit comfortably while taking your shoes off or putting them on. Iron feet: The iron feet add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Dimensions: 102 x 35 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here