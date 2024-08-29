Wall Cube Shelves 4 pcs Grey Sonoma 80x15x26.5 cm Engineered Wood

These trendy wall cube shelves make it user-friendly as well as an eye-catching addition to your interior. Durable material: These floating shelves are made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Sufficient storage space: These wall mounted shelves, featuring open compartments, serve as the perfect place to store and display your books, awards, collectables, ornaments, etc. Decorative function: These display shelves are suitable for most of your favourite decor and easily turn an empty wall into a design feature!Easy to clean: Additionally, these hanging shelves are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 80 x 15 x 26.5 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 4 x Wall cube shelf