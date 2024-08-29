Marketplace.
Shoe Cabinets 2 pcs Concrete Grey 27.5x27x102 cm

Shoe Cabinets 2 pcs Concrete Grey 27.5x27x102 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.99

£75.99/each

Shoe Cabinets 2 pcs Concrete Grey 27.5x27x102 cm
Keep your shoes away from cluttering and create a tidy environment with these elegant shoe cabinets! Made of quality engineered wood, giving it a refined look and making it stable and durable. This shoe rack takes up only a small space and is ideal for narrow corner, such as the space under stairs. Each cabinet features 6 shelves, and it can store lots of shoes. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 27.5x 27 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . Each with 6 shelves . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Shoe cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here