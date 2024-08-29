Shoe Cabinets 2 pcs Concrete Grey 27.5x27x102 cm

Keep your shoes away from cluttering and create a tidy environment with these elegant shoe cabinets! Made of quality engineered wood, giving it a refined look and making it stable and durable. This shoe rack takes up only a small space and is ideal for narrow corner, such as the space under stairs. Each cabinet features 6 shelves, and it can store lots of shoes. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 27.5x 27 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . Each with 6 shelves . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Shoe cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here