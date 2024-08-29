Wall Shelf with Bar Brown Oak 65x25x30 cm

Maximise your interior space and turn your wall into style with this wall shelf! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Practical design: The floating shelf offers storage space for keeping your decorative items well-organised and within reach. In addition, the bar can be used as a rack. This wall storage is part of the complete set of wall shelves, allowing you to create a beautiful combination by clustering various wall shelves together. Wall-mounted design: The display shelf can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Good to know:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 65 x 25 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes