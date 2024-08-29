Wall Cube Shelves 3 pcs Sonoma Oak

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These stylish wall cube shelves are meant to be the spotlight of any room, you can arrange them in combination or individually. With an invisible mounting system, the corner shelves are easy to install and serve as the perfect place to store the item such as photos, books, collectables, ornaments, etc. They are made of MDF, which are stable and durable. This set of 3 hanging shelves are suitable for most decor and easily turns an empty wall into a design feature! Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: MDF . Large cube shelf dimensions: 30 x 10 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Medium cube shelf dimensions: 27 x 10 x 27 cm (W x D x H) . Small cube shelf dimensions: 24 x 10 x 24 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (each): 5 kg . Invisible mounting system . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Shelf

These stylish wall cube shelves are meant to be the spotlight of any room, you can arrange them in combination or individually. With an invisible mounting system, the corner shelves are easy to install and serve as the perfect place to store the item such as photos, books, collectables, ornaments, etc. They are made of MDF, which are stable and durable. This set of 3 hanging shelves are suitable for most decor and easily turns an empty wall into a design feature! Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: MDF . Large cube shelf dimensions: 30 x 10 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Medium cube shelf dimensions: 27 x 10 x 27 cm (W x D x H) . Small cube shelf dimensions: 24 x 10 x 24 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (each): 5 kg . Invisible mounting system . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Shelf

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.