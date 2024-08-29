Marketplace.
Wall Cube Shelves 3 pcs Sonoma Oak

Wall Cube Shelves 3 pcs Sonoma Oak

Wall Cube Shelves 3 pcs Sonoma Oak
These stylish wall cube shelves are meant to be the spotlight of any room, you can arrange them in combination or individually. With an invisible mounting system, the corner shelves are easy to install and serve as the perfect place to store the item such as photos, books, collectables, ornaments, etc. They are made of MDF, which are stable and durable. This set of 3 hanging shelves are suitable for most decor and easily turns an empty wall into a design feature! Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: MDF . Large cube shelf dimensions: 30 x 10 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Medium cube shelf dimensions: 27 x 10 x 27 cm (W x D x H) . Small cube shelf dimensions: 24 x 10 x 24 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (each): 5 kg . Invisible mounting system . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Shelf

