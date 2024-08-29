Marketplace.
Sideboard 75x35x65 cm Solid Acacia Wood

Sideboard 75x35x65 cm Solid Acacia Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£219.99

£219.99/each

Sideboard 75x35x65 cm Solid Acacia Wood
The wooden sideboard with unique design will make a timeless addition to your interior decor. The sideboard is made of solid acacia wood with natural finish, and it is highly stable and durable. Its sturdy top is ideal for placing decorative items such as vases or potted plants. The cabinet provides ample storage space for keeping your various items neatly organised. Its unique decorative patterns add to the sideboard's modern charm. Only the legs of our sideboard needs to be assembled; the rest of the item is already assembled. Important note: The colours and grains of the wood may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with natural finish . Dimensions: 75 x 35 x 65 cm (W x D x H) . With 2 doors . Finish: Polished, painted, and lacquered . Stable and durable . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here