Sideboard 75x35x65 cm Solid Acacia Wood

The wooden sideboard with unique design will make a timeless addition to your interior decor. The sideboard is made of solid acacia wood with natural finish, and it is highly stable and durable. Its sturdy top is ideal for placing decorative items such as vases or potted plants. The cabinet provides ample storage space for keeping your various items neatly organised. Its unique decorative patterns add to the sideboard's modern charm. Only the legs of our sideboard needs to be assembled; the rest of the item is already assembled. Important note: The colours and grains of the wood may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with natural finish . Dimensions: 75 x 35 x 65 cm (W x D x H) . With 2 doors . Finish: Polished, painted, and lacquered . Stable and durable . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here