Shoe Cabinet Smoked Oak 60x21x87.5 cm Engineered Wood

This shoe cabinet is an excellent choice to store your shoes in an organised way, especially for tight and narrow spaces thanks to its compact design. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This shoe rack features 2 flip drawers, providing ample space to keep your shoes within reach and well organised. Practical top: The sturdy top of the shoe cupboard is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Space-saving design: The slim shoe storage cabinet is designed to perfectly fit small spaces like entryway, hallway, mudroom, etc. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 21 x 87.5 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 40 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here