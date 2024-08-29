Wall Mounted Cabinet Smoked Oak 34.5x34x90 cm Engineered Wood

This wall mounted cabinet with an elegant design makes a timeless addition to your interior decor. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The storage cabinet has 3 compartments with door, providing ample storage space for keeping your daily essentials well organised. Wall-mounted function: This hanging cabinet doesn't take up any floor space. You can hang it on the wall easily. Elegant handle: The metal door handle which is stylish and durable makes your cabinet more attractive. Versatile cabinet: You can also put this floating storage cabinet on top of a sideboard to form a highboard, creating extra storage space. And the simple design makes it suitable for your living room, bedroom, study, and any other living space. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise you to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 34.5 x 34 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes