Shoe Cabinet Brown Oak 59x17x169 cm Engineered Wood

This shoe cabinet, in a modern and stylish design, is an excellent piece of furniture to store your shoes in an organised way. It is suitable for the entrance, hallway, living room, bedroom and other places you want it to be. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: This shoe rack features 5 drawers, providing ample space to keep your shoes within reach and well organised. Pull-down drawer design: With its pull-down drawer design, this shoe storage cabinet is easy to open and close. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 59 x 17 x 169 cm (W x D x H) . Drawer height: 31.5 cm . Drawer size: 51.5 x 9.5 cm (L x W) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here