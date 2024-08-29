3-Tier Wall Shelf Smoked Oak 30x25x100 cm Engineered Wood

Maximise your interior space and turn your wall into style with this wall shelf! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Practical design: The floating shelf offers storage space for keeping your decorative items well-organised and within reach. This wall storage is part of the complete set of wall shelves, allowing you to create a beautiful combination by clustering various wall shelves together. Wall-mounted design: The display shelf can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Good to know:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes