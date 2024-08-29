Wall Shelf Black 104.5x10x43 cm Engineered Wood

This wall bookshelf is a great helper to organising clutter as well as a timeless addition to your home decor. Durable and sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The book rack features open shelves that provide ample storage space for you to store and display your books, magazines, and decorative items, while enhancing your living space. Space-saving design: The storage rack can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Wide applications: The display shelf fits any room easily. You can place it in the living room to display decoration, in the study to store books and documents, in the bedroom to store everyday items, and in the basement to store bits and bobs. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 104.5 x 10 x 43 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum loading capacity: 30 kg . Assembly required: Yes