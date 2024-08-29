Cube Storage Cabinet for Kids with 8 Cubes Blue PP

This cube storage cabinet for kids is ideal for encouraging little ones to be organised and keep your home clutter-free. Practical material: The cube storage organiser is made of PP plastic panels, which are water-resistant and need low maintenance. Strong and stable structure: The steel frames ensure sturdiness and stability. User-friendly design: Thanks to the lightweight design, the children wardrobe can be assembled to your liking with the included wood hammer. When not in use, it is easy to separate the panels and stack them to save space. Ample storage space: The storage space of this plastic closet makes it easy to keep things organised. Colourful pattern: Featuring eye-catching cartoon patterns, this storage cabinet is sure to win kids' hearts. Note:The maximum loading capacity of each cube is 10 kg. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: PP (Polypropylene), steel . Overall dimensions: 109,5 x 36,5 x 127 cm (L x W x H) . Each panel size (L): 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Each panel size (S): 35 x 25 cm (L x W) . Each door size: 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Easy to clean . 8 cubes available for storage . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 31 x Panel (L) . 4 x Panel (S) . 8 x Door . 38 x Connector . 1 x Wood hammer . 1 x Instruction