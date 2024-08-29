Shoe Cabinet Sonoma Oak 60x35x70 cm Engineered Wood

This timeless shoe cabinet presents an excellent shoe storage solution for your bedroom or hallway. You will no longer be annoyed by shoes cluttering your floor. This hall cabinet is made of engineered wood, exceedingly durable and sturdy. The shoe rack has 5 Shelf, providing ample space for keeping your shoes well organised. Thanks to the 2 doors, the shoe storage organiser protects your shoes from dust while keeping them out of sight. Additionally, you can fix it on the ground or the wall based on your own needs. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 35 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Inner size (per shelf): 56.8 x 12.2 cm (L x H) . Can be assembled on the ground or on the wall . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided.