5-Layer Book Shelf Oak 60x27.6x158.5 cm Engineered Wood

This 5-layer book shelf cabinet can be used in the living room as a book shelf or decoration display stand, or on the patio as a plant display rack, etc. It is a timeless addition to your home decor. The shelf is made of engineered wood, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth. The sturdy steel structure makes it anti-rust and adds to its industrial style. The storage rack features a compact design, making it the most use of limited space. This cabinet has 5 layers, which provides you with ample space for storing and displaying your book collection, flowers, CDs, DVDs as well as other decorative items. Our standing shelf is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Oak and white . Material: Engineered wood, steel . Total dimensions: 60 x 27.6 x 158.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of single horizontal shelf: 56 x 27.6 x 1.5 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of single vertical shelf: 56 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm (L x W x H) . With 5 shelves . With ample storage space . Polished, painted and lacquered . Easy to clean . Max. load capacity (total): 75 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Assembly required: Yes