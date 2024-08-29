Book Cabinet Black 97.5x29.5x100 cm Engineered Wood

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The cabinet is made of quality engineered wood, which ensures it sturdiness, durability and long service life. Designed with 8 spacious compartments, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. The book rack is easy to clean with damp cloth. This book cabinet is easy to assemble with included mounting materials. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 97.5 x 29.5 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . With 8 large compartments . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here