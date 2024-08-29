Marketplace.
Radiator Covers 2 pcs White 152x19x81.5 cm MDF

This radiator cover will make a stylish and practical addition to your living room. It is designed to give your radiator a decorative function and some additional shelf space for photo frames, books, ornaments, etc. Made of quality MDF, the radiator cover cabinet is sturdy and durable. The heating cover cabinet has a modern, slatted design that suits any decor. The heater cover is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 2 radiator covers. Important information - Colour: White . Material: MDF with a matte finish . Overall dimensions: 152 x 19 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Distance between horizontal slices: 2.7 cm . With 7 horizontal slices . Delivery includes 2 radiator covers

