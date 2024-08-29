Console Table Solid Mango Wood 102x30x79 cm

This wooden console table with beautiful carved patterns will make a timeless addition to your interior. The table is made of solid mango and sturdy steel and is highly durable. Mango wood is a strong and dense hardwood which has beautiful brown or golden streaks and curves on its surface. The sturdy top is ideal for placing some decorative items like vases or potted plants. This drawers provide ample storage space for keeping various items neatly organised. The beautiful hand-carved patterns on the drawer front surface add to the table's rustic charm. The steel frame gives the table an industrial touch. Every step of the construction process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, or lacquering. The console table is easy to assemble. Important note: The colours and grains of the wood may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood + steel . Dimensions: 102 x 30 x 79 cm (L x W x H) . With 2 drawers . With beautiful hand-carved patterns . Polished, painted and lacquered . WARNING: To prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here