Clothes rack with Shoe Storage Brown Oak 100x40x184 cm

Clean up your closet and easily pick out your outfit with this clothes rack! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The coat stand offers ample storage space for keeping your clothes and bags well organised. The lower shelves are perfect for shoes. Stylish and compact design: The clean lines and minimalist design make the free standing coat rack blend into your room perfectly and is also perfect for small space due to its compact size. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 100 x 40 x 184 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes