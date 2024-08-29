Adjustable Clothes racks 2 pcs 1 Hanging Rail

This versatile clothes rack set, including 2 pcs, will provide an instant practical and portable storage solution for hanging clothes. Made of high-quality stainless steel, the dry rack set is durable for years of use. With the hanging bar extendable up to 150 cm, the clothes rack is designed to maximize drying space while using minimized standing space. And its height can be adjusted from 108 cm to 170 cm. Thanks to four smooth gliding 360¬∞ castors, the clothes rack can be moved around easily. And 2 of the castors are equipped with brakes, adding extra stability. Moreover, it is easy to assemble and maintain. It can also be dismantled for easy storage. Our mobile clothes rack set is lightweight, strong and stable for storing or transporting your wardrobe. Important information - Durable stainless steel frame + pp plastic base . The black poles have powder-coated finish . Length adjustable from 84 cm to 150 cm . Height adjustable from 108 cm to 170 cm . Width: 42 cm . With 4 castors and 2 of them are equipped with brakes . With a hanging rail . Including 2 pcs . Easy to assemble