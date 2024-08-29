Shoe Cabinet Concrete Grey 40x36x105 cm Engineered Wood

With this compact shoe cabinet, you will never have to be annoyed by shoes cluttering up your house again! Practical material: This shoe rack is made of engineered wood. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: With 4 open shelves and 1 drawer, this shoe storage can accommodate your shoes, storage boxes, and other items. Stable wooden feet: The wooden feet give the shoe cupboard a natural and pleasant look while ensuring stability. It can blend well with any interior decor. Sturdy top: The sturdy top of the shoe storage cabinet is ideal for displaying decorative objects, photo frames, or potted plants. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Dimensions: 40 x 36 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here