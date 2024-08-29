Marketplace.
Corner Shelf with Chrome Supports Glass White 35x35 cm

Corner Shelf with Chrome Supports Glass White 35x35 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Corner Shelf with Chrome Supports Glass White 35x35 cm
This wall corner shelf will be very practical for use in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc. The wall shelf is easy to install with the included mounting accessories and serves as the perfect place to store items such as awards, collectables, ornaments, shampoo, shower gel, etc. This floating shelf will suit any decor and turn an empty wall into a feature! The shelf is made of high-quality 8 mm thick tempered safety glass, which is very strong and durable. It is also very easy to wipe clean. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Tempered glass . Size: 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Load capacity: 15 kg . Thickness: 8 mm . Mounting accessories included

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here