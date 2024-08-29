Corner Shelf with Chrome Supports Glass White 35x35 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wall corner shelf will be very practical for use in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc. The wall shelf is easy to install with the included mounting accessories and serves as the perfect place to store items such as awards, collectables, ornaments, shampoo, shower gel, etc. This floating shelf will suit any decor and turn an empty wall into a feature! The shelf is made of high-quality 8 mm thick tempered safety glass, which is very strong and durable. It is also very easy to wipe clean. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Tempered glass . Size: 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Load capacity: 15 kg . Thickness: 8 mm . Mounting accessories included

This wall corner shelf will be very practical for use in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, etc. The wall shelf is easy to install with the included mounting accessories and serves as the perfect place to store items such as awards, collectables, ornaments, shampoo, shower gel, etc. This floating shelf will suit any decor and turn an empty wall into a feature! The shelf is made of high-quality 8 mm thick tempered safety glass, which is very strong and durable. It is also very easy to wipe clean. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Tempered glass . Size: 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Load capacity: 15 kg . Thickness: 8 mm . Mounting accessories included

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.