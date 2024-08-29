Shoe Cabinet White 30x35x105 cm Engineered Wood

This trendy shoe cabinet keeps your shoes ventilated and saves you time when finding your favourite pair of shoes each day. Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Sufficient storage space: The shoe organiser provides shelves and a drawer to store your shoes, shoehorns, brushes, etc. You can also place some small things to find easily on the top and use them more conveniently. Space-saving design: This shoe shelf is an ideal storage solution for any narrow or tiny space, such as the hallway, dormitory, etc. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 30 x 35 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here