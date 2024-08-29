Book Cabinet/Room Divider Brown Oak 40x30x135 cm

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet makes a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. It is also sturdy, stable and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, as a versatile shelf, it can serve as a room divider, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 40 x 30 x 135 cm (W x D x H) . Each shelf dimensions: 37 x 30 cm (W x D) . Can be used as a book cabinet or room divider . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here