MDF Radiator Cover 78 cm

MDF Radiator Cover 78 cm

This radiator cover makes a stylish and practical addition to your living room. This radiator cover cabinet is made of MDF, sturdy and durable. It features a modern slatted design, making it suitable for any decor. The shelf provides ample space for placing your books, photo frames, ornaments, etc. Important information - Material: MDF . Outer dimensions: 78 x 19 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 73 x 17 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . With cross slats . Assembly required: Yes

