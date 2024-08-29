Radiator Covers 2 pcs White 112x19x81.5 cm MDF

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This radiator cover will make a stylish and practical addition to your living room. It is designed to give your radiator a decorative function and some additional shelf space for photo frames, books, ornaments, etc. Made of quality MDF, the radiator cover cabinet is sturdy and durable. The heating cover cabinet has a modern, slatted design that suits any decor. The heater cover is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 2 radiator covers. Important information - Colour: White . Material: MDF with a matte finish . Overall dimensions: 112 x 19 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Distance between horizontal slices: 2.7 cm . With 7 horizontal slices . Delivery includes 2 radiator covers

This radiator cover will make a stylish and practical addition to your living room. It is designed to give your radiator a decorative function and some additional shelf space for photo frames, books, ornaments, etc. Made of quality MDF, the radiator cover cabinet is sturdy and durable. The heating cover cabinet has a modern, slatted design that suits any decor. The heater cover is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 2 radiator covers. Important information - Colour: White . Material: MDF with a matte finish . Overall dimensions: 112 x 19 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Distance between horizontal slices: 2.7 cm . With 7 horizontal slices . Delivery includes 2 radiator covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.