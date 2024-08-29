Marketplace.
Book Cabinet Grey Sonoma 60x24x109 cm Engineered Wood

Book Cabinet Grey Sonoma 60x24x109 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.99

£46.99/each

Book Cabinet Grey Sonoma 60x24x109 cm Engineered Wood
This book cabinet with spacious compartments will be a decorative yet practical addition to your home decor. Ample storage space: Designed with 3 spacious compartments, the book shelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative items well organised and within reach. Multifunctional shelf: This bookcase is also a perfect storage solution for your hallway and any other living space. Easy to clean material: Made of engineered wood, the book rack is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 24 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here