Shoe Cabinet High Gloss White 102x36x60 cm Engineered Wood

Keep your shoes away from dust and cluttering to create a tidy environment with this elegant shoe cabinet! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the shoe rack is easy to clean. Wooden legs: The wooden legs give the product a natural and pleasant look while ensuring stability. It can blend well with any interior decor. Ample storage space: The shoe storage has 1 drawer and 6 compartments, providing ample storage space for keeping your shoes and other items well organised. Sturdy top: The top of the shoe cupboard can also be used to display your favourite decorative objects. Flexible installation: The drawer can be installed on the left or right flexibly. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Dimensions: 102 x 36 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here