Hanging Wall Cabinet Grey Sonoma 69.5x32.5x90 cm

This classic hanging wall cabinet is meant to optimise your wall space and decorate your home! Sturdy material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the cabinet is easy to clean. Ample storage space: The storage cabinet has 3 compartments, providing ample storage space for keeping your daily essentials well organised. Wall-mounted function: This side cabinet can be wall-mounted. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Displaying function: The home organiser has a sturdy top, on which you can place decorative items like photo frames and potted plants. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey sonoma . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 69.5 x 32.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg