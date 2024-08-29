Marketplace.
Wall Shelf Smoked Oak 85x16x52.5 cm Engineered Wood

Wall Shelf Smoked Oak 85x16x52.5 cm Engineered Wood

Wall Shelf Smoked Oak 85x16x52.5 cm Engineered Wood
This chic wall shelf is gorgeous and classy. It is an excellent storage and decorating option. Premium material: The floating shelf is made of the engineered wood, which is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage: Features eight compartments, this wall-mounted shelf provides ample storage space. You can keep your magazines, books, DVDs and other items within reach. Practical design: The wall cabinet can be wall-mounted to add extra storage space. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. ‚Äã Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 85 x 16 x 52.5 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 40 kg

