3-Tier Clothes rack Silver 59x29x192 cm Aluminium

This 3-tier clothes rack exudes a touch of rustic charm and is meant to be a great addition to your home decor. Sturdy frame: The aluminium frame of this garment rack ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: The clothing rack with 1 hanging rail and 3 shelves provides enough space to keep your clothes, hats, bags and personal items well organised and within reach. Space-saving design: This hanger rack can maximise your limited space, providing a convenient closet solution for indoor hallway, living room, bedroom, dressing room, laundry room, etc. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium, PE (polyethylene), PS (polystyrene) . Dimensions: 59 x 29 x 192 cm (W x D x H) . Features 1 hanging rail and 3 shelves . Assembly required: Yes

