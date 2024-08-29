Sideboard Sonoma Oak 34.5x34x90 cm Engineered Wood

This trendy sideboard, featuring a timeless look, is meant to be an excellent addition to your home. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The sideboard cabinet has 3 compartments, providing ample storage space for keeping your various daily essentials well organised and within easy reach. Displaying function: The top of the cupboard is perfect for placing potted plants, framed photos and other decorative items. Practical door: Keep your essentials free from dust by hiding them behind the door. In addition, the handle on the door makes it easy to open the storage cabinet. Metal legs: The metal legs add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Dimensions: 34.5 x 34 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Flexible door installation . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here